Man who sold ammo to Las Vegas massacre gunman indicted by feds

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to Las Vegas massacre gunman Stephen Paddock was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on one count of manufacturing ammunition without a license.

Douglas Haig, 55, was charged in Arizona earlier this year with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets after authorities said his name was found on a box in Paddock’s hotel room at the Mandalay Bay hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a Justice Department statement, Haig operated an online business selling “high explosive armor piercing incendiary ammunition, armor piercing incendiary ammunition, and armor piercing ammunition.”

The Justice Department says Haig sold his ammunition to customers in Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Wyoming and South Carolina. The charge makes no mention of his sales to Paddock.

Paddock killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others on the night of Oct. 1 when he opened fire from his suite onto concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on the night of Oct. 1. He killed himself as police approached his room and investigators have been unable to pin down a motive for the massacre, the worst in U.S. history.

Investigators said in the Arizona case that unfired armor-piercing bullets found in the Las Vegas hotel where Paddock launched the attack had Haig’s fingerprints.

Haig is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Sept. 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.