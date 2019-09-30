Man who put GPS on ex's vehicle gets prison for stalking

Canyon County Sheriff’s Office David Valadez

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – A man who stalked a woman near Nampa has been sentenced to at least 2 1/2 years in prison.



The Idaho Statesman reports 23-year-old David Valadez of Homedale was sentenced Friday.



According to the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Valadez was arrested after a woman told Caldwell police Valadez was stalking her and violating a no-contact order.



She told police Valadez had been served a no-contact order in 2018 for allegedly committing battery against her, but he continued to drive by her home, tailgate her in his car, and send her threatening texts and phone calls.



Police also found that a GPS tracking device in Valadez’s vehicle matched that of a device under the victim’s vehicle.



Valadez received a sentence of five years with the possibility of parole after he serves half the time.