Man who posed as cop sentenced to five years of probation

A Michigan man who was among a group that posed as cops while holding people at gunpoint and detaining others in handcuffs was sentenced this week to five years of probation.

Jeffrey L. Jones, 29, was the first of a group of imposters posing as cops in Flint. Jones entered a plea agreement with Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton in exchange for no jail time, mlive.com reported. Leyton ordered Jones to return the equipment he used during the scheme.

Investigators said Jones and his group maintained their charade for years: The group dressed in police uniforms, had guns and badges, and drove vehicles with emergency lights, mlive.com reported.

Authorities launched an investigation into the group after multiple people at Stepping Stone Falls and Picnic Area in Genesee complained of “rude rangers” in late Sept. 2017.

Jones reportedly appeared remorseful in court Monday, saying: “I know I made bad choices and I’d just like to ask for a second chance. I promise this will not happen again. I let my family down when I got involved this. I let a lot of people down.”

Leyton had previously defended Jones’ actions on the grounds that he was “misguided,” but had good intentions, mlive.com reported.

