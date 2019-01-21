Man who hit tree while night skiing at Granby Ranch dies

MGN Online

GRANBY, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say a man died after he hit a tree while night skiing at Granby Ranch in northern Colorado.



The Granby Police Department says the man, whose name has not been released, was found unresponsive just after 7 p.m. Saturday and died at a nearby hospital. The resort was hosting night skiing at the time.



No other information was released, and a call to the Grand County coroner’s office on Monday was not immediately returned.