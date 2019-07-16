Man who died in western Wyoming house fire identified

MGN Online

PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a man who died in a house fire in western Wyoming.



Sgt. Travis Bingham with the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim Monday as 67-year-old James Tipton, of Pinedale.



Firefighters were called to the blaze in Pinedale last week, and a woman who was able to escape told them someone was trapped inside. Firefighters entered the burning home and found Tipton dead.



Investigators have not released a cause of death and have not said what caused the fire.



The woman who escaped is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation and will likely soon be released from the hospital.