Man who died in Democratic megadonor Ed Buck's home called him a 'f—ing devil,' report says

A man who died last month at the West Hollywood home of prominent Democratic Party fundraiser Ed Buck warned his friends to steer clear of the well-connected donor and referred to him as a “f—ing devil” and “a horrible, horrible man,” according to a report Monday night.

Timothy Dean, 55, was found dead in Buck’s apartment early on Jan. 7, 17 months after 26-year-old male escort Gemmel Moore was found dead of a methamphetamine overdose. The Daily Beast reported that Dean and Buck had a relationship years before Moore’s death, but Dean’s friends claimed the relationship turned into a one-sided after — with Buck sending multiple text messages to Dean and Dean declining to respond.

One friend of Dean, DeMarco Majors, told the website that Moore told him during a November 2018 conversation: “Ed Buck hits me up all the time, and I don’t answer none of his text messages. Don’t you take your a– over there.” Majors said he told Dean that he didn’t know who Buck was, but that did not deter Dean.

GEMMEL MOORE INVESTIGATION: PROSECUTORS DECLINE TO FILE CHARGES AGAINST DEM DONOR IN FATAL OVERDOSE

“Don’t you go over there,” Dean reportedly told Majors again. “I’m not going over there either. S—, I’m not trying to end up dead.”

Buck’s attorney, Seymour Amster, described Dean at the time of his death as a “longtime friend” of Buck who had “reached out for his help” and had begun “acting in a bizarre way” after he arrived at Buck’s apartment the night he died. When contacted by Fox News about the Daily Beast report, Amster wrote in an email: “We are in possession of text messages from Mr. Dean to Mr. Buck that refute the picture the Daily Beast is trying to paint of the relationship between Mr. Dean and Mr. Buck. The text messages do not put Mr. Dean in a good light. We are sure that law enforcement are in possession of these texts as well.

“It seems that Mr. Dean had a secret life he was keeping from a lot of his friends,” Amster added. “That is as far as we will go with what we and law enforcement possess … If this matter ends up in a courtroom, and that is a big ‘IF’ we will then decide if it is necessary to disclose Mr. Dean’s secret life.”

Walter Harris, another friend of Dean’s, texted him an article about Moore’s July 2017 death. In response, Dean said: “This might be it for Ed Buck” and called him, “f—ing devil.” In July 2018, prosecutors declined to file charges against Buck in Moore’s death.

Still another friend, Jermaine Johnson, said Dean told him after Moore died that Buck was “a horrible, horrible man.”

FAMILY WANTS ANSWERS IN ESCORT’S DEATH AT DEM DONOR’S HOME

The cause of Dean’s death has not been made public. Amster told Fox News that Buck was interviewed by police on the night of Dean’s death and “disclosed all of the information law enforcement needed.

“There is no reason to have him re-interviewed,” Amster added, “there is nothing new they can obtain.”

Click for more from the Daily Beast.