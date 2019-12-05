Man who confronted Biden over Ukraine rebuffs heckler: 'Stick it up your a–'

The retired Iowa farmer who confronted former Vice President Joe Biden over his son’s business activity in Ukraine was heckled while speaking with the media after the event.

The 83-year-old, identified by the New York Post as Marine Corps veteran Merle Gorman, was telling reporters a candidate, presumably Biden should “please drop out of the race and put your support…” before he was cut off by the heckler — according to video posted by the Washington Examiner.

“Why don’t you just get out of here?” the second man said, leaning to speak into Gorman’s ear as he sat in a chair across from reporters.

Gorman wasn’t amused by the heckling, telling the man, “Stick it up your a–, fella,” as the heckler walked away.

“Come here,” he continued.

BIDEN LASHES OUT AT TOWN HALL QUESTIONER IN HEATED EXCHANGE

When the second man came back over to him, Gorman asked if he wanted him thrown out. The man replied that he didn’t want to be sued if he could remove Gorman.

After a short discussion, Gorman closed the back-and-forth by telling the man the United States is “a free country.”

“I can say what I want,” he said, smiling.

According to the Post, Gorman told reporters he is a supporter of all the Democrats in the primary field save for Biden, and is not a fan of President Trump.

“I would love any of them [as president] except Joe Biden. He’s been there all his life… I don’t have any ill feelings toward Joe Biden,” he said, according to the paper.

‘THAT WASN’T SLEEPY’: THE FIVE REACTS TO BIDEN GOING OFF ON IOWA VOTER OVER HUNTER, UKRAINE

Gorman added that he is not intending to torpedo anyone’s campaign, but that voters should “know what kind of fellow they’re electing.”

“I love the country, I want good people in there and not the kind of crap we got now,” he said.

Of Biden’s apparent challenge that he and Gorman do push-ups to determine their relative strength, the retired farmer remarked he had a 105-year-old friend who could do so.

“[I]t doesn’t mean anything about how smart you are,” he said, according to the Post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the initial exchange during a question-and-answer period, Gorman told Biden: “You sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company where he had no experience. … In order to get access for the president … you’re selling access to the president just like he was.”

Biden fired back: “You’re a damn liar, man. That’s not true and no one has ever said that.”

Gorman is a registered independent, according to the Examiner.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and Allie Raffa contributed to this report.