Man who allegedly killed 2 California women also may have committed crimes in Texas, police say

Authorities are investigating if a 64-year-old man charged with murdering two women in the 1980s in California may also have committed crimes in North Texas, according to a report.

Last month, Horace Vaultz Jr. was charged with two counts of murder and the special allegations of multiple murders, commission of the crimes during a rape and sodomy, and lying in wait, according to the Burbank Police Department.

He is accused of the July 16, 1981, killing of 20-year-old Selena Keough, whose body was found in Montclair in San Bernardino County. He is also accused of the June 9, 1986, killing of 22-year-old Mary Duggan, whose body was found in a car in Burbank.

Investigators are now probing Vaultz’s time in Texas — records show he lived in the Denton County city of Justin, and he may have been in Fort Worth after 2012, Fox 4 reported.

Vaultz is being held without bail, and he’s awaiting a death penalty trial.

Los Angeles County prosecutors said the case is the first in the county resulting from the use of investigative genetic genealogy.

Anyone who recognizes Vaultz or had interactions with him in North Texas is encouraged to call the police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.