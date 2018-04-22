Man wearing 'Make America Great Again' apparel accused of punching, throwing man onto NYC subway tracks, police say

A man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and shirt on Friday allegedly yelled derogatory statements at a commuter before punching the victim multiple times in the head and throwing him onto the subway tracks in New York City, police said.

The unidentified attacker got into a verbal dispute with a 24-year-old man while riding the No. 4 train around 8:15 p.m. Friday that escalated onto the platform at the Union Square-14th Street stop, police said. The attacker yelled derogatory statements at the Hispanic man during their verbal argument.

The man then followed the commuter off the train, punched him in the head several times before throwing him onto the train tracks.

The attacker fled the station by getting on the Brooklyn-bound “L” train.

The victim’s friend and another person helped the injured commuter back onto the platform. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a cut on his head.

Police described the attacker as a man with a heavy build. Along with the “Make American Great Again” apparel, the suspect was wearing blue jean overalls, a black jacket and jewelry around his neck.