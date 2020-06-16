Man was live streaming on Facebook as he looted California business: police

A 21-year-old man was live streaming on Facebook as he and others looted a gas station and restaurant during civil unrest in San Bernardino, Calif., two weeks ago, police said.

The man, Terion Alexander Jr., was arrested on charges of looting, burglary and conspiracy, according to reports.

Looters damaged businesses and set fires in San Bernardino during the night of May 31 and early in the morning of June 1 following an afternoon demonstration and march through the city’s downtown over the death in Minneapolis, Minn. while police custody of a black man, George Floyd, the East Bay Times reported.

In a news release, San Bernardino police spokesman Sgt. John Echevarria said the Facebook Live video “was open to the general public and it showed Alexander and possibly three other subjects proceed” to a Valero gas station.

“Alexander and his associates were seen looting and removing the property from the business,” he said.

Alexander was also seen vandalizing the Wienerschnitzel restaurant across the street from the gas station, Echevarria said.

He said community tipsters helped identify Alexander as a suspect in the looting.

Cops took Alexander into custody June 11.

Afterward, detectives interviewed him and he admitted to taking part in the looting, Echeverria said.

“The city of San Bernardino was severely impacted by the looting that occurred during the civil unrest and our investigative teams are working tirelessly to solve as many cases as possible,” the sergeant said.

It’s not clear if Alexander had retained an attorney.