The man who has been listed as a person of interest in connection with the Caldwell triple homicide in June may have been sighted driving on Interstate 15 near Salt Lake City.

Idaho State Police confirmed this possible sighting tip was reported by a caller.

Mike Bullinger is wanted nationwide after the bodies of three women were found in a home in Caldwell last month.

Bullinger has been last seen driving a 2007 white Ford Focus with Utah plates 129UMP.

