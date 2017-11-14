Man walks into Vienna police station with live grenade

Austrian police are urging the public not to touch any explosives they might find after a man showed up at a Vienna precinct station with a live hand grenade.

A city police statement issued Tuesday said officers evacuated their station and other offices in the same building in Austria’s capital following Monday’s incident. The grenade was then taken away by explosives experts.

Police say the man found the grenade while walking in a nature reserve in Vienna. They gave no details, but finds of World War II ordnance are relatively common in Austria.

Their advice: Don’t touch. Call emergency services.