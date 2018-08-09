Man waiting for driving test found with gun, drugs in vehicle, cops say

A Maryland man waiting in line to take a driving test ended his day behind bars — and without his license — after cops said they found a loaded gun and drugs inside his vehicle.

Maryland State Police said Reginald D. Wooding Jr., 22, of Baltimore, was waiting in line in his mother’s car to take his driving test on Monday when the examiner smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The employee alerted a state trooper working an overtime assignment at the MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration location in Glen Burnie. The trooper allegedly confirmed the smell and investigated.

One pound of marijuana, a scale, more than $15,000 in suspected drug-related cash and a loaded handgun were found inside Wooding’s vehicle, authorities said.

Before he could even take his driving test, Wooding was arrested. He’s previously been charged with various drug-related and gun-related offenses, including allegedly obscuring the ID number on a gun and having drugs with intent to distribute.

Wooding was released on a $7,500 unsecured bond.