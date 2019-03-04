Man under arrest after reports of shots at Wyoming hospital

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – Police say a man is under arrest after reports of a shooting at a Wyoming hospital.
Casper police say people reported hearing gunshots in the Wyoming Medical Center at around 1 a.m. Monday. In a statement, police said responding officers found a man who was taken into custody.
Sgt. Zack Winter told KTWO-AM the man walked into the radiology department.
There were no reports of injuries.
Police said they plan to release more details later Monday.
