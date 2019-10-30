Man tries opening bank account with fake $1M bill

Police in Nebraska are searching for a man who allegedly tried Monday to open an account with a fake $1 million bill.

Staff at the Pinnacle Bank branch in Lincoln said the man strolled in around 9:30 a.m. and presented the bill to a teller, The Lincoln Journal-Star reported.

He claimed the bill was real despite bank employees telling him the opposite. He left with the bogus bill — but without a new account.

The bank reported the encounter to the police.

Investigators are reviewing security footage from the bank to try and identify the man. They want to perform a welfare check and determine if he had been the victim of a crime, the paper reported.

The U.S. Mint does not print $1 million bills, according to the Treasury Department. The largest bill ever printed for public circulation is the $10,000 bill.