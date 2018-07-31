Man torches Staten Island gas station, seriously injures person nearby

Authorities in New York City are searching for a man who set a fire at a gas station on New York’s Staten Island on Monday, leaving another man seriously injured.

The New York City Police Department released security camera footage from a 7-Eleven gas station on Richmond Avenue that shows a man filling a portable fuel tank with gasoline around 1:50 a.m. on Monday.

In the video, the man can be seen spraying gas around the pump, then lighting a piece of paper on fire before placing the flaming paper on the spilled gasoline.

The spilled fuel quickly ignited and bright flames engulf the gas station. A 21-year-old man who was in the vicinity of the fire suffered “internal injuries,” and was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in serious, but stable condition, according to police.

The gas station’s fire suppression system could be seen on video quickly extinguishing the fire.

MICHIGAN MOTEL FIRE KILLS WOMAN, FIVE CHILDREN FROM SAME FAMILY, OFFICIALS SAY

The suspect fled the scene in an “unknown direction,” according to police.

The NYPD said the suspect is described as a dark-skinned male who was last seen wearing a light colored long-sleeved shirt, dark colored shorts and dark colored slippers. The suspect arrived at the gas station inside of a blue mini-van, according to police.

Authorities are asking anyone who may recognize the man or may have additional information about the incident to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS for English or 888-57-PISTA for Spanish.