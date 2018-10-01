Man suspected of killing his girlfriend seen bloodied, battered in mugshot after being hit by patrol car

A man accused of killing his girlfriend appeared bloodied and battered in his mugshot after he engaged in a shootout with a police officer and was subsequently hit by a patrol vehicle as he attempted to escape authorities on a Michigan highway.

Adam Kenneth Nolin, 33, was charged Friday with five counts, including two counts of assault with intent to murder and one count of fleeing and eluding police, FOX17 reported. He was arraigned in the hospital and a mugshot released Sunday showed his facial injuries.

Nolin was taken into custody after Tia Randall, 27, was found shot and killed in her home in Creekside Estates Mobile Home Park. The mother of two had been dating Nolin before her death.

The 33-year-old allegedly led police on a chase Thursday morning down U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids shortly after officials began investigating Randall’s death. Nolin crashed his pickup truck in an s-curve, got out of his vehicle and began shooting at officers, who returned fire.

Warning: Video may be disturbing to some

At one point, footage from the scene showed a police vehicle driving toward Nolin and striking him.

Nolin was hospitalized in serious but stable condition. He was later released and booked into jail.

Police have not released a motive in the killing.