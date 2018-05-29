Man suspected of Bosnian war crimes will leave US

An Ohio man accused of hiding his membership in a Serbian special police unit that massacred more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims during the 1995 genocide will leave the U.S. as part of his sentencing.

An attorney for Oliver Dragic (DRAH’-gich) said Dragic will leave for Bosnia with his mother sometime in June.

Dragic appeared in federal court Tuesday in Cleveland and was sentenced to time served after spending 13 months in custody while waiting for his case to be decided.

Dragic pleaded guilty in December to possessing and using fraudulently obtained immigration documents.

Prosecutors say Dragic, of Barberton in suburban Akron, made false statements on forms about his role in ethnic cleansing in Bosnia while applying for refugee status in the U.S. in 1998.