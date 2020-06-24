Man survives after knife stuck in head in NYC attack: report

A Harlem man escaped a stabbing Tuesday with minor injuries — including one caused by the massive kitchen knife left sticking upright out of his scalp, authorities said.

Viral Instagram video of the gory aftermath shows the unidentified man appearing to talk calmly with horrified onlookers and walking toward an FDNY ambulance — seemingly unaware of his blood-drenched undershirt and the kitchen knife protruding from the top of his head.

HOW CONSPIRACY THEORIES ABOUT THE NYPD SHAKE SHACK ‘POISONING’ BLEW UP

“He looked like he didn’t even feel it,” said one witness to the nightmarish scene, which unfolded around noon at East 125th Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem, according to authorities.

“The guy was refusing to go inside the ambulance,” continued the witness, declining to be identified by name.

Added a security guard at a nearby Duane Reade pharmacy who witnessed the attack: “I’m traumatized from seeing that.

“It looks like a scene out of a freaking movie.”

Despite the slasher flick-worthy nature of the injury, cops said that the victim — identified only as a 36-year-old Harlem resident — escaped serious harm because the blade didn’t penetrate his skull.

He was listed in stable condition at Harlem Hospital.

Multiple witnesses characterized the events preceding the stabbing as an apparent domestic squabble in which the man allegedly roughed up a female companion who responded by plunging the knife into his head.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NYPD, however, said that the stabbing victim and a 34-year-old woman were on the same side of a dispute against another man, who slashed the woman across the cheek before lodging the knife into the man’s head and fleeing the scene.

No arrests or charges were immediately announced.

CLICK FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST