Man steals replicas of pre-historic items worth $15,000

Idaho police are looking for a man who they suspect of stealing five replicas of artifacts from pre-historic times

The Times-News reports police believe the man entered the Herrett Center museum in Twin Falls on April 6 and broke a display case to take the five Clovis Point artifact replicas. They are worth a total of $15,000.

Police have obtained surveillance footage that shows the suspect’s face.

CSI Herrett Center Exhibits and Collections Manager Joey Heck says the replicas were based on pre-historic artifacts that were found at a site near Fairfield, north of Twin Falls. He says CSI acquired the real artifacts in the mid-1990s. The real versions are priceless and kept in a secure vault.

Heck hopes someone will recognize the person in the surveillance footage so the museum can recover the items.

Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com

