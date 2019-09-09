Man stands trial for a 3rd time on decades-old double murder

Mark Henry Lankford

Mark Henry Lankford

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) – A suspect in a decades-old double murder is standing trial for a third time this week in Idaho.



Mark Lankford has already been convicted twice of the 1983 beating deaths of U.S. Marine Captain Robert Bravence and his wife, Cheryl Bravence in north-central Idaho, but both convictions have been overturned on appeal.



The Lewiston Tribune reports jury selection for his third trial was set to begin Monday. Lankford’s courtroom history won’t be brought up in the trial, and the proceeding has been moved to Canyon County in an effort to find jurors who are unfamiliar with the case.



Prosecutors say Lankford and his brother Bryan Lankford traveled to Idaho from Texas, and the pair allegedly tried to rob the Bravences while they were camping. Prosecutors say after the murder the brothers stole the Bravences’ van and used their credit cards.



Bryan Lankford is serving a life sentence, and was denied parole earlier this year.