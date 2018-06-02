Man sought for brutally kicking dog on San Francisco street

San Francisco animal cruelty investigators are looking for a man they say kicked a stranger’s dog so hard that the pup was left with a fractured skull.

The San Francisco Department of Animal Care & Control says the man attacked the Chihuahua and Jack Russell mix named Puppet on Friday morning.

The dog’s owner, Lynda Coburn, told reporters that before the attack, the man threatened to kick the dog for barking at him.

Surveillance video aired by KPIX-TV showed the dog running up to the man before he kicked it away.

When the dog ran back toward him, the man kicked the pup once again, causing the dog to slam into the wall of a building, fracturing its skull.

Officials said the dog was receiving emergency veterinary care.