Man shot in leg while target shooting in eastern Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in eastern Idaho say a man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg while target shooting.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office tells the Idaho State Journal that the man sustained the injury Friday evening in an area between Pocatello and Inkom.

Officials say the man was taken by private vehicle to Portneuf Medical Center where emergency room staff alerted authorities.

Authorities say the injury appears to be accidental and from a bullet that ricocheted.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.