Man shot at women drivers, thinking only men should operate vehicles, authorities say

A Texas man whom authorities claim has a “dim” view of women was arrested this week, accused of firing shots at women drivers because he doesn’t believe they should be allowed behind the wheel, officials said.

Nicholas D’Agostino, 29, is linked to at least three road rage shootings, all occuring in the Houston suburb of Katy, officials said. He appeared before a judge Thursday night on charges of shooting two women in their cars in two separate instances, Fox 26 Houston reported.

In one case in March, a woman driver heard a loud noise while driving out of a gas station’s parking lot. After feeling a pain in her right arm she realized she had been shot, FOX 26 reported.

D’Agostino faces a new charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with that case, the report said.

He has already spent six weeks in jail for a July attack on a 39-year-old woman, the station reported.

He was released on bond for three days before Thursday’s arrest.

D’Agostino’s bond is currently set at $250,000, the report said, and it was recommended that he wear a GPS monitor on his leg and adhere to an 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. curfew.

