Man sentenced for killing father, stuffing body in freezer

Omar Carmona

PROVO, Utah (AP) – A 29-year-old Provo man who strangled his father and then stuffed the body in a home freezer has been sentenced to at least six years and up to life in prison.



Omar Carmona was sentenced Tuesday after previously pleading guilty but mentally ill to manslaughter and aggravated robbery.



Authorities said Carmona killed 57-year-old Marco Carmona during a 2016 argument in the trailer of the son, who was originally charged with murder and desecration of a human body.



According to police, the son put the body in the freezer and plugged it in, then took his father’s wallet, money and cellphone and used the money to buy soda.



Prosecutor Randy Kennard said the outcome was “a just resolution” for a case that was a tragedy for the family.



Defense attorney Dustin Parmley said his client suffered from hallucinations and schizophrenia.