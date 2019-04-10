Man sentenced for filming university student showering

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) – A former University of Wyoming student has been sentenced to two years of probation for filming a student showering in a dormitory bathroom.



The Laramie Boomerang reported Wednesday 19-year-old Camron Bunnell pleaded guilty to a voyeurism charge earlier this year.



The victim told campus police last July that he had confronted Bunnell after he saw the cellphone recording him through a crack in the stall door.



Bunnell’s attorney, Brian Quinn, says his client was in a “vulnerable mental place” and a combination of medications had affected his thinking at the time.



Bunnell also was ordered into a treatment program. His conviction will be cleared if he completes the probation terms.



Prosecutor Becky Farley said in court that Bunnell deserves a chance to not become a convicted felon.