Man receives concurrent 30-year sentences for role in murder

Justin Roy Booth

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) – A man who pleaded guilty to robbing and murdering a Coeur d’Alene resident in October 2016 will spend at least 30 years in prison.



The Coeur d’Alene Press reports Justin Roy Booth was sentenced last week in Coeur d’Alene’s First District Court for his role in kidnapping William “Bo” Kirk, stealing and burning his pickup truck, shooting him to death and dumping his body in the national forest near Hayden.



Booth was sentenced to 30 years to life behind bars for one count of first-degree murder, and another 30 years to life behind bars for one count of robbery. The sentences will run concurrently, which means the 38-year-old Booth could be released after serving 30 years in prison.



Booth pleaded guilty earlier this year to both counts as part of a plea arrangement.