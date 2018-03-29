Man opens fire in restaurant after bill dispute, injures 2, cops say

Maryland authorities arrested two people on Thursday after a patron fired a gun at restaurant security guards following a dispute over a bill, police said.

The incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. when Montana Artis, 21, and Tony Smith, 19, were customers at the Cadillac Ranch Great All-American Bar and Grill, according to Fox 5 DC. The pair were believed to be having an issue with employees about their check, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.

CONVICTED FELON SHOT, KILLED BY HOMEOWNER DURING TENNESSEE HOME INVASION: COPS

Artis and Smith were being removed from the establishment by security guards when Artis drew his weapon and started firing, police said. One of the guards reportedly suffered a gunshot wound, while the other had a graze wound.

The suspects fled the building and were later discovered by authorities at a hotel and subsequently arrested, police said. A gun was also reportedly found in their room.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER CHARGED WITH 2016 GANG-RELATED MURDERS OF 2 CHILDREN

Neither security guard was said to have life-threatening injuries, police said. One guard was reportedly released from the hospital.

In addition to other charges, Artis faces two counts of attempted murder and assault, police said. Smith was charged with disorderly conduct and conspiracy after the fact.