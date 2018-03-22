Man left mom on floor to die after fall, wanted her $30G, police say

A North Carolina man has been charged with murder and elder abuse because authorities say he left his mother to die on the floor of their home after a fall so he could collect her savings.

Eric Paul Brunner, 39, later told police he believed his mother had about $30,000 in her bank account, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

Being the caregiver to 74-year-old Cynthia Brunner, the son already had at least partial access to the mother’s money, police told the newspaper.

Brunner reported his mother’s death Feb. 19, “more than 24 hours” after she fell and was left, the son’s words to police, “squirming,” the paper reported.

“Mr. Brunner admits that he and his mother have had a tenuous relationship,” Investigator J.N. Yoakum told the newspaper.

Brunner was arrested March 13. He was being held without bail and is scheduled for a court hearing April 14. It was unclear if he has a lawyer.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.