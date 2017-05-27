Man killed in Snake River boat crash near American Falls

A Burley man was killed Saturday afternoon in a boat crash on the Snake River west of American Falls.

According to the Power County Sheriff’s Office, Willard Cranney, 79, and his son were on a boat near the Pipeline Boat Launch when they hit a rock in the water and were thrown out of the boat.

The sheriff’s office says other boaters were able to get the men out of the water.

Cranney died as a result of his injuries at the scene. Neither of the men was wearing life jackets.

The accident is still under investigation.

