Man intentionally crashes truck into FOX 4 studios in Dallas, starts 'ranting,' station says

A intentionally man crashed his truck into the side of the studios for FOX 4 in Dallas early Wednesday before jumping out of the vehicle and started “ranting,” the station said.

In a Twitter post, FOX 4 said that after crashing the vehicle in the building, the man got out and “started ranting.”

“He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way,” FOX 4 said. “He left behind a suspicious bag.”

Pictures posted by the television station showed what appeared to be paper strewn throughout the parking lot, in addition to broken glass and the man in handcuffs.

The station reported that most of the people inside have been evacuated, and that few are continuing to work to “keep the news on air from a secure location.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.