Man in wetsuit arrested after swimming from Canada across Detroit River to Michigan, feds say

A man who was previously deported from the U.S. was arrested last month after swimming across the Detroit River into Michigan from Canada, according to officials.

Christopher Sagajllo, 56, of the United Kingdom, was charged in Detroit federal court during an appearance on Dec. 23 with unlawful re-entry to the United States.

The incident took place on Dec. 13 when Sagajllo was arrested on Zug Island after he was discovered by security at U.S. Steel Corp.

In court documents obtained by FOX2, Sagajllo admitted to prosecutors that he swam across the Detroit River at night near Zug Island, which is in the city of River Rouge. At some point after entering Zug Island, Sagajllo changed out of his wetsuit.

Investigators found the suit, gloves and several plastic bags left behind, court documents stated. Sagajllo was arrested at the plant by River Rouge police and issued a misdemeanor citation for criminal trespassing.

After he was arrested by local police, Sagajllo was taken by Border Patrol Agents, who transported him to the Gibraltar Border Patrol Station for further processing.

He was deported from Chicago in 2010 after overstaying his visa by seven years. It was not apparent why he wanted to return to the U.S.

