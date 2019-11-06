Man in India dies during challenge to eat 50 eggs, report says

A man in northern India has died after he was challenged to eat 50 eggs, according to a report.

News18 reported that Subhash Yadav in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district got into a fight with a friend, and they decided to challenge each other to eat 50 eggs.

Yadav ate 41 before he collapsed and fell unconscious.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was rushed to a hospital and died hours later.

Doctors at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences said Yadav died from overeating.