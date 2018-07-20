Man in concrete mixer truck leads Wyoming police in chase

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) – Wyoming police say a man twice led them in a chase – once in a pickup truck and then in a concrete mixer truck.



Gillette Police Lt. Brent Wasson says the incident began about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday when police tried to stop a pickup truck on the Interstate 90 on-ramp.



The Gillette News Record reports the driver fled, reaching speeds up to 100 mph on I-90 and forcing police to stop their active pursuit.



However, the pickup later crashed into a ditch in a field, and the driver fled on foot into a nearby construction business where he commandeered the concrete mixer.



Wasson says at some point the truck’s brakes locked and caught fire, disabling the truck.



Wasson says a 32-year-old man was taken into custody pending formal charges.