Man gets double life sentences for deadly Wyoming stabbing

Rocket Miner Bradley Ross Fairbourn

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) – A Utah man was given two concurrent life sentences without the possibility of parole for killing a woman and stabbing another during a knife attack at a Wyoming hotel.



The Rock Springs Rocket-Miner reports 20-year-old Bradley Fairbourn was sentenced Tuesday after he was found guilty in February of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.



Fairbourn of Draper, Utah, was convicted of killing 29-year-old Naisha Story and wounding 23-year-old Linda Arce in the June 2016 attack in Rock Springs.



Before sentencing, Fairbourn told the court he was innocent of the crimes.



Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe told the court that Fairbourn’s conviction is saving lives and that the “only thing that matters is that he does not get out again.”