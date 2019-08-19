Man found dead in Idaho pond

MGN Online

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – The body of a man has been found in an Idaho pond.



Boise police say officers responded to Quinn’s Pond Saturday night for an apparent drowning. Police found the body of a man who had been in the water for several days. Police don’t suspect foul play.



Police say the man was last seen by friends and family on Wednesday.



The Ada County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity after notifying next of kin.



An investigation is ongoing.