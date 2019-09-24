Man found dead in apparent off-road vehicle accident

LANDER, Wyo. (AP) – A 55-year-old man who had been missing for several days has been found dead in an apparent off-road vehicle accident in central Wyoming.
KTWO-AM in Casper reports the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that deputies found the body of David P. Hubble on Monday at the bottom of a steep ravine south of Lander.
The Sheriff’s Office says the UTV that Hubble had been riding rolled on a steep hill while traveling off road.
The Fremont County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of Hubble’s death.
No other details were released.
