Man firing weapon is fatally shot by Minneapolis police: reports

Minneapolis police shot and killed a man who was firing a handgun as he walked down a city street Saturday, authorities said.

In a statement on the department’s Facebook page, police say the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. local time on the north side of the Minnesota city.

Two 911 calls reported that a man was firing shots into the air and the ground, police said.

When officers arrived, they pursued a suspect on foot and the chase “ended in shots being fired.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement that the body cameras of the officers involved were “on and activated.”

Hours after the shooting, the Star-Tribune reported that a loud but peaceful crowd started to gather at the scene.

Minneapolis police made international headlines last summer when an officer was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Justine Damond, an Australian woman who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

That shooting led to the resignation of police Chief Janeé Harteau and the appointment of Medaria Arradondo, the first black chief in the Minneapolis Police Department’s 150-year history, the Star-Tribune reported.

