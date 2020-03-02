Man fatally shot at altar of California Catholic church: report

An armed man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon inside a Catholic church in California’s Santa Ana, a report said.

The Orange County Register reported that the shooting occurred at the altar shortly after officers were flagged down at about 4:20 p.m.

Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said it is believed that the man was distraught over a relationship. Police said there was no intent for a mass shooting.

Authorities were told someone inside Immaculate Heart of Mary Church had a gun, Bertagna said. The officers engaged and found the man with a gun inside the church, and then the shooting took place shortly thereafter, Bertagna said.

The man ran outside with the gun and collapsed on a nearby street, Bertagna said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Chief David Valentin said witnesses reported the man was distraught and possibly suicidal; and it didn’t appear he was planning a mass shooting.

“It’s tragic, it really is. Any loss of life, it’s tragic. In this circumstance, it’s a place of worship,” Valentin said. “People come here for comfort, spiritual healing, support, so for this to happen here it’s traumatic for everyone involved.”

The suspect was not publically identified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report