Man facing charges after punching Starbucks employee in attack thwarted by licensed gun owner, authorities say

A Utah man has been charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespass for allegedly attacking a Starbucks employee before being shot in the chest by an armed patron, according to reports.

The suspect, identified as Benjamin Scott Overall, 37, set off a panic alarm around 6 a.m. Oct. 4 inside a 7-Eleven store in Millcreek, a suburb of Salt Lake City, KJZZ-TV reported. A responding officer approached Overall, who then fled to a nearby Starbucks.

At the coffee shop, Overall then allegedly attacked a female employee, the Salt Lake City Tribune reported. A police “probable cause” statement said he punched her, hit her in the head with a metal basket, and kicked her.

“She couldn’t get away from him, and he continued to strike her on her head, face, neck and shoulders,” criminal charges stated.

The employee, Shelby Hamilton, 24, said she thought Overall was going to kill her.

“He just came in the door and … hit me in the back of the head from behind,” Hamilton told the Deseret News. “I was the first one he saw.”

Overall then “aggressively approached” a customer who happened to have a concealed weapons permit, according to the criminal charges. The customer shot Overall in the chest before he could attack, police said.

Overall remained hospitalized Wednesday, recovering from his gunshot wounds, KSL-TV reported.

A police affidavit cited by KSL indicated that Overall attempted to go into a hotel room that was not his earlier this year. He was convicted of intoxication in Salt Lake Justice Court in May, according to court records.

Millcreek is about a 10-minute drive south of Salt Lake City.