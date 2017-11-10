Man driving stolen truck livestreams Oklahoma police chase

A man driving a stolen pickup was shot with a stun gun and arrested in Oklahoma after a 2½-hour police chase, part of which he streamed live on Facebook.

Police began pursuing the truck Friday in south Oklahoma City. Cleveland County sheriff’s spokesman John Roberts says the man was arrested in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore.

Authorities say the man stopped to talk to a postal worker during the chase before driving into a field.

Local TV stations also showed a man with a gun firing at the truck’s tires.

The man then drove the truck in reverse before crashing into a pond. An officer believed to be a Cleveland County deputy shot the man with a Taser as he tried to run away.

It’s unclear what charges he may face.