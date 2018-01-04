Pocatello man dies after wreck on Highway 91 near Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK — A Pocatello man died after a car accident on Wednesday, January 3 on U.S. Highway 91 near Chubbuck.

Idaho State Police say Charles Haynes, 37, of Pocatello died after Tia Ritter, 21, of Pocatello was driving on West Reservation Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection connecting to U.S. Highway 91. Police say Ritter’s crashed into Robert Boettcher, 61, of Pocatello who was driving north.

First responders transported Ritter and her passenger, Haynes to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Haynes was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.