Man dies after 'medical episode' in Utah jail booking area

OGDEN, Utah (AP) – Authorities say a man has died after experiencing medical problems in the booking area of a jail in northern Utah.



The Standard-Examiner reports the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Eric Arthur Gavin died Wednesday after experiencing a medical episode in the Weber County Correctional Facility’s booking area.



Officials didn’t say what medical issue caused his death or why he was arrested.



Jail staff attempted to revive Gavin before he was taken to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead.



The incident is currently under investigation.



Gavin’s death is the second in-custody death at the Weber County Jail in 2019. The 53-year-old Roger David Campbell died from an apparent suicide in January days after he was arrested on fraud charges.