Man critical after trooper shot him following a traffic stop

A Georgia State Patrol trooper shot a man who fled a traffic stop and later confronted the officer with a firearm.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Saturday in a news release that a trooper tried to stop a car in Chatham County about 11:40 p.m. Friday. When the car failed to stop, a chase ensued. Both the car’s driver and the trooper wrecked at an on-ramp. The driver of the car got out of the vehicle, faced the trooper with a gun and the trooper shot him.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was transported in critical condition to Memorial University Medical Center. The extent of his injuries was not released.

The trooper was not injured.