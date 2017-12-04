Man could get prison for drunken stabbing in fast-food fight

An Ohio college student is scheduled to be sentenced for fatally stabbing his roommate at their apartment after an alcohol-fueled argument about fast food.

Twenty-three-year-old Kendal Scheid, of Norwalk, could face up to 11 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Tuesday.

The University of Akron student earlier pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Duncan Unternaher, of Newark.

Police say the friends were drunk when they got into an argument about fast food they were eating at their off-campus apartment last December.

Scheid’s attorney has called it an “unfortunate accident” and has said that Scheid had another roommate call 911 to get help after the stabbing.