Man convicted of killing Ohio student gets death sentence

An Ohio man convicted of killing a college student who disappeared while bicycling has been sentenced to death.

A Fulton County judge on Wednesday upheld a jury’s death penalty recommendation for 59-year-old James Worley.

Jurors convicted Worley three weeks ago in the July 2016 death of Sierah Joughin (JAW’-gihn).

The 20-year-old University of Toledo student was found dead in a cornfield three days after she was last seen near her home west of Toledo.

Worley denied being involved in the killing before he was sentenced.

He says prosecutors ignored evidence that could have cleared him. He went on to say someone framed him by leaving evidence at his home.

The victim’s family walked out of the courtroom midway through Worley’s statement, after he called her “a beautiful girl.”

This story has been corrected to show nurse Worley is 59, not 58.