Man convicted in 1996 killing in Georgia set to be executed

A man convicted of robbing and killing an off-duty prison guard is set to be the second inmate executed in Georgia this year.

State Attorney General Chris Carr announced Monday that 40-year-old Robert Earl Butts Jr. is scheduled to die on May 3 at the state prison in Jackson. Butts and 41-year-old Marion Wilson Jr. were convicted and sentenced to death in the March 1996 slaying of Donovan Corey Parks.

A Georgia Supreme Court summary of the case says Butts and Wilson asked Parks for a ride outside a Walmart store in Milledgeville on March 28, 1996, and then ordered him out of the car and fatally shot him a short distance away.

Wilson’s case is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.