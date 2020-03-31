Man claiming to have coronavirus kisses police car window after arrest, cops say

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Michigan man is in custody after police say he grabbed shopping carts at a grocery store and claimed that he had the coronavirus and then kissed the window of a patrol car following his arrest, a report said.

Jonathan David-Asher Miracle, 26, was charged Friday with several felonies after a Kroger employee contacted police, according to a news release from Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

The caller said the man was “verbally aggressive” toward employees and took shopping carts from customers in the parking lot after they were finished with them, the release said.

On the way to jail, police say the man allegedly kissed a window in the police car leaving “visible residue” in what officials are calling “an apparent attempt to spread the virus to police and others,” according to the release.