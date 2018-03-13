Man charged with murdering California police officer

Los Angeles County prosecutors have charged a 30-year-old man with murdering a police officer and trying to kill other officers last weekend.

Isaias De Jesus Valencia is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on a count of murder with special circumstances that could carry the death penalty, although prosecutors have not yet decided to seek capital punishment.

The defendant also faces seven counts of attempted murder and one count each of fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Prosecutors allege that Valencia fled from police and barricaded himself in an apartment building in Pomona, east of Los Angeles, and then opened fire.

Pomona police Officer Greggory Casillas was killed and another officer was wounded. Valencia was arrested after a 16-hour standoff.