Man charged with alleged sexual exploitation of a child and video voyeurism

Daniel Wayne Perkins

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden with the help of his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit charged a Kuna man with alleged sexual exploitation of a child and video voyeurism Wednesday.

46-year-old Daniel W. Perkins was taken into custody for an alleged parole violation after the execution of a search warrant at his residence on June 19.

Since then, he’s been in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction.

He was booked into the Ada County Jail following Wednesday’s additional charges.

Perkins is a registered sex offender.

He was convicted in Elmore County in May 1990 on two counts of Battery with Intent to Commit Rape.

In 2012, he was convicted of violating Idaho’s Sex Offender Registration Notification and Community Right-to-Know Act.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Ada County Prosecutor’s Office and the Idaho Bureau of Probation and Parole all assisted the ICAC Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-334-4527, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.